3173 S 3rd st cir S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking

Come home to this cozy 2 bedroom/1 bath home , completely renovated through out. Home features NEW appliances, dining room, off street parking, central AC/heat, W/D connections and storage shed. Tenant responsible for utilities and lawn care. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Add'l Pics pending. Section 8 vouchers are accepted. No pets.



Qualifications: Application fee of $30 per adult. Income, credit, rental history and criminal background will be verified. To qualify must submit proof of income of 2.5X rent, NO eviction or felonies! Be prepared to submit last three pay stubs and complete rental application.



