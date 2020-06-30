All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:53 PM

3173 S 3rd st cir S

3173 3rd Street Cir S · No Longer Available
Location

3173 3rd Street Cir S, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
Come home to this cozy 2 bedroom/1 bath home , completely renovated through out. Home features NEW appliances, dining room, off street parking, central AC/heat, W/D connections and storage shed. Tenant responsible for utilities and lawn care. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Add'l Pics pending. Section 8 vouchers are accepted. No pets.

Qualifications: Application fee of $30 per adult. Income, credit, rental history and criminal background will be verified. To qualify must submit proof of income of 2.5X rent, NO eviction or felonies! Be prepared to submit last three pay stubs and complete rental application.

We have other properties....
https://managementjax.managebuilding.com/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3173 S 3rd st cir S have any available units?
3173 S 3rd st cir S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3173 S 3rd st cir S have?
Some of 3173 S 3rd st cir S's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3173 S 3rd st cir S currently offering any rent specials?
3173 S 3rd st cir S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3173 S 3rd st cir S pet-friendly?
No, 3173 S 3rd st cir S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3173 S 3rd st cir S offer parking?
Yes, 3173 S 3rd st cir S offers parking.
Does 3173 S 3rd st cir S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3173 S 3rd st cir S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3173 S 3rd st cir S have a pool?
No, 3173 S 3rd st cir S does not have a pool.
Does 3173 S 3rd st cir S have accessible units?
No, 3173 S 3rd st cir S does not have accessible units.
Does 3173 S 3rd st cir S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3173 S 3rd st cir S does not have units with dishwashers.

