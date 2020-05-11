All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated November 4 2019 at 12:45 AM

3163 SHADOW CREEK RD

3163 Shadow Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

3163 Shadow Creek Road, Jacksonville, FL 32226
Oceanway

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
hot tub
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
This one story, 4 bedroom / 2 bath home with over 2,000 s.f. is convenient to major roads and Mayport Naval Station. This home lives large! Formal living and dining rooms greet you as you enter this home and a generous kitchen with island overlooks the large family room. Split bedroom configuration ensures your privacy. Two walk-in closets in the owner's suite provide abundant storage. Extended screen porch with hot tub overlooks backyard. This backyard is huge and is fully fenced, and also includes a shed. Pets are welcome (subject to approval and non-refundable pet fee). Home is professionally managed by Navy to Navy Homes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3163 SHADOW CREEK RD have any available units?
3163 SHADOW CREEK RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3163 SHADOW CREEK RD have?
Some of 3163 SHADOW CREEK RD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3163 SHADOW CREEK RD currently offering any rent specials?
3163 SHADOW CREEK RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3163 SHADOW CREEK RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 3163 SHADOW CREEK RD is pet friendly.
Does 3163 SHADOW CREEK RD offer parking?
No, 3163 SHADOW CREEK RD does not offer parking.
Does 3163 SHADOW CREEK RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3163 SHADOW CREEK RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3163 SHADOW CREEK RD have a pool?
No, 3163 SHADOW CREEK RD does not have a pool.
Does 3163 SHADOW CREEK RD have accessible units?
No, 3163 SHADOW CREEK RD does not have accessible units.
Does 3163 SHADOW CREEK RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3163 SHADOW CREEK RD has units with dishwashers.
