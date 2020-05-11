3163 SHADOW CREEK RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

This one story, 4 bedroom / 2 bath home with over 2,000 s.f. is convenient to major roads and Mayport Naval Station. This home lives large! Formal living and dining rooms greet you as you enter this home and a generous kitchen with island overlooks the large family room. Split bedroom configuration ensures your privacy. Two walk-in closets in the owner's suite provide abundant storage. Extended screen porch with hot tub overlooks backyard. This backyard is huge and is fully fenced, and also includes a shed. Pets are welcome (subject to approval and non-refundable pet fee). Home is professionally managed by Navy to Navy Homes.