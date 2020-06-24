All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 21 2019 at 6:17 AM

301 E BAY ST

301 Bay St E · No Longer Available
Location

301 Bay St E, Jacksonville, FL 32202
Downtown Jacksonville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
RARELY AVAILABLE: Gorgeous industrial modern 3bed 3 bath condo with 200 sqft patio in the heart of downtown Jacksonville. The Churchwell Lofts building boasts just 21 private units, private gated parking, 100+ year old wood floors, exposed brick walls, and open duct work. You will be conveniently located walking distance to TIAA Stadium, Veterans Memorial Arena, baseball grounds, The Florida Theater as well as many bars and restaurants. Watch the sun rise and set over the St Johns river from your private balcony. Each bedroom features large walk in closets as well as ensuite full baths. Washer and dryer in unit. Wet bar and extra living space on second floor are great for entertaining and relaxing depending on your mood. DirecTv and water both included in rent. Pets OK.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

