301 E BAY ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

RARELY AVAILABLE: Gorgeous industrial modern 3bed 3 bath condo with 200 sqft patio in the heart of downtown Jacksonville. The Churchwell Lofts building boasts just 21 private units, private gated parking, 100+ year old wood floors, exposed brick walls, and open duct work. You will be conveniently located walking distance to TIAA Stadium, Veterans Memorial Arena, baseball grounds, The Florida Theater as well as many bars and restaurants. Watch the sun rise and set over the St Johns river from your private balcony. Each bedroom features large walk in closets as well as ensuite full baths. Washer and dryer in unit. Wet bar and extra living space on second floor are great for entertaining and relaxing depending on your mood. DirecTv and water both included in rent. Pets OK.