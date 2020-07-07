All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3002 W 19th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3002 W 19th St
Last updated May 2 2019 at 9:13 PM

3002 W 19th St

3002 West 19th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3002 West 19th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Allendale

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6a6dd7d043 ----
Check out this amazing home on 19th St! Features a HUGE yard, back patio, appliances, storage shed, washer/dryer connections, & MORE! Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Apply online today!

BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com
Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3002 W 19th St have any available units?
3002 W 19th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 3002 W 19th St currently offering any rent specials?
3002 W 19th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3002 W 19th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3002 W 19th St is pet friendly.
Does 3002 W 19th St offer parking?
No, 3002 W 19th St does not offer parking.
Does 3002 W 19th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3002 W 19th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3002 W 19th St have a pool?
No, 3002 W 19th St does not have a pool.
Does 3002 W 19th St have accessible units?
No, 3002 W 19th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3002 W 19th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3002 W 19th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3002 W 19th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3002 W 19th St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N
Jacksonville, FL 32224
JTB
8876 A.C. Skinner Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia