Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets media room ice maker

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities media room

Gorgeous 5 bedroom 3 bath home plus loft and media center upstairs with loads of space! Downstairs large formal living room with beatiful hardwood floors. Nice large open kitchen with corian counter tops and lots of cabinet space. Nice large bedroom downstairs with attached bath. Grand staircase leads to upstairs where there is an open loft and also a separate media room. Large master suite with nice walk in closet and large bath with garden style tub. Carpet only in t he bedrooms. Beautiful home with covered lanai for relaxing overlooking nice man made pond. You wont be disappointed in this ready to move in home.