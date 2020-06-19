All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 28 2019 at 9:43 PM

2945 W 11th St

2945 West 11th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2945 West 11th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Allendale

Amenities

on-site laundry
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2945 W 11th St have any available units?
2945 W 11th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2945 W 11th St have?
Some of 2945 W 11th St's amenities include on-site laundry, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2945 W 11th St currently offering any rent specials?
2945 W 11th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2945 W 11th St pet-friendly?
No, 2945 W 11th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2945 W 11th St offer parking?
No, 2945 W 11th St does not offer parking.
Does 2945 W 11th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2945 W 11th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2945 W 11th St have a pool?
No, 2945 W 11th St does not have a pool.
Does 2945 W 11th St have accessible units?
No, 2945 W 11th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2945 W 11th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2945 W 11th St does not have units with dishwashers.
