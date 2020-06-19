Rent Calculator
2945 W 11th St
Last updated March 28 2019 at 9:43 PM
2945 W 11th St
2945 West 11th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2945 West 11th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Allendale
Amenities
on-site laundry
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2945 W 11th St have any available units?
2945 W 11th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2945 W 11th St have?
Some of 2945 W 11th St's amenities include on-site laundry, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2945 W 11th St currently offering any rent specials?
2945 W 11th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2945 W 11th St pet-friendly?
No, 2945 W 11th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2945 W 11th St offer parking?
No, 2945 W 11th St does not offer parking.
Does 2945 W 11th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2945 W 11th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2945 W 11th St have a pool?
No, 2945 W 11th St does not have a pool.
Does 2945 W 11th St have accessible units?
No, 2945 W 11th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2945 W 11th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2945 W 11th St does not have units with dishwashers.
