All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2940 Scott Mill Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2940 Scott Mill Road
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

2940 Scott Mill Road

2940 Scott Mill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Mandarin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2940 Scott Mill Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32223
Mandarin

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
bbq/grill
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
internet access
Dont stay in an extended stay hotel... live in a beautiful guest house on land in a Central Location near I-295 and San Jose Blvd.

Everything included... furnishings, linens, utilities, cable TV, fast speed internet.... washer & dryer in your laundry room. Two bedroom one bath spacious guest house on acreage. Pets welcomed (call for details). NO Smoking inside the house, large covered patio area for bbq (can smoke outside). Lots of room to park work vehicles and trailer or RV.

House rents minimum one month. Rate dependent on length of stay:

urnished and all utilities including Internet and cable TV included in the rent: Six Months: $1,995.00 a month (no sales tax for 6 or more months) .... Four to Five Months: $2,095.00 a month+ sales tax .... Two to Three Months: $2,195.00 a month + sales tax .... One Month: $2,395 + sales tax.

These furnished, turnkey, spacious, detached Guest Houses (not an apartment, no common wall with any other residents) are a rare find. Guest house is in a neighborhood with estate homes and lots of lovely walking paths.

Please contact Scott more details and rental application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2940 Scott Mill Road have any available units?
2940 Scott Mill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2940 Scott Mill Road have?
Some of 2940 Scott Mill Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2940 Scott Mill Road currently offering any rent specials?
2940 Scott Mill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2940 Scott Mill Road pet-friendly?
No, 2940 Scott Mill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2940 Scott Mill Road offer parking?
No, 2940 Scott Mill Road does not offer parking.
Does 2940 Scott Mill Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2940 Scott Mill Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2940 Scott Mill Road have a pool?
No, 2940 Scott Mill Road does not have a pool.
Does 2940 Scott Mill Road have accessible units?
No, 2940 Scott Mill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2940 Scott Mill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2940 Scott Mill Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Meridian
653 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S
Jacksonville, FL 32205
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Indigo Isles
8859 Old Kings Road South
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210
The Wimberly At Deerwood
9727 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia