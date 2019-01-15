2940 Scott Mill Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony bbq/grill internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill internet access

Dont stay in an extended stay hotel... live in a beautiful guest house on land in a Central Location near I-295 and San Jose Blvd.



Everything included... furnishings, linens, utilities, cable TV, fast speed internet.... washer & dryer in your laundry room. Two bedroom one bath spacious guest house on acreage. Pets welcomed (call for details). NO Smoking inside the house, large covered patio area for bbq (can smoke outside). Lots of room to park work vehicles and trailer or RV.



House rents minimum one month. Rate dependent on length of stay:



urnished and all utilities including Internet and cable TV included in the rent: Six Months: $1,995.00 a month (no sales tax for 6 or more months) .... Four to Five Months: $2,095.00 a month+ sales tax .... Two to Three Months: $2,195.00 a month + sales tax .... One Month: $2,395 + sales tax.



These furnished, turnkey, spacious, detached Guest Houses (not an apartment, no common wall with any other residents) are a rare find. Guest house is in a neighborhood with estate homes and lots of lovely walking paths.



Please contact Scott more details and rental application