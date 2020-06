Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come and see this charming bungalow built in 1916 with loads of character and appeal. This house is much larger than it appears from the street, with an expansive addition that has been added to the original footprint which includes a large living room/family room/den, a large owner's suite with bedroom, full bath, and a utility room. Located on a quiet street with no through traffic.