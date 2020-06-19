2894 Centerwood Drive North

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

View on your own!



•3 bedroom/2 bathroom home

•Formal living and dining rooms

•Family room

•Vaulted ceilings

•Large fully equipped kitchen with breakfast bar & pantry closet

•Split bedroom arrangement

•Master bathroom has corner soaking tub, his & her vanities with a large separate shower

•2 car garage

•Community amenities include a swimming pool & playground



••Security deposit amount may vary

Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,270, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,270, Available Now



Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.