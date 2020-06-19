All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 17 2019 at 3:55 PM

2894 Centerwood Drive North

2894 Centerwood Dr N · No Longer Available
Location

2894 Centerwood Dr N, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Highlands

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
View on your own!

•3 bedroom/2 bathroom home
•Formal living and dining rooms
•Family room
•Vaulted ceilings
•Large fully equipped kitchen with breakfast bar & pantry closet
•Split bedroom arrangement
•Master bathroom has corner soaking tub, his & her vanities with a large separate shower
•2 car garage
•Community amenities include a swimming pool & playground

••Security deposit amount may vary
Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,270, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,270, Available Now

Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2894 Centerwood Drive North have any available units?
2894 Centerwood Drive North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2894 Centerwood Drive North have?
Some of 2894 Centerwood Drive North's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2894 Centerwood Drive North currently offering any rent specials?
2894 Centerwood Drive North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2894 Centerwood Drive North pet-friendly?
Yes, 2894 Centerwood Drive North is pet friendly.
Does 2894 Centerwood Drive North offer parking?
Yes, 2894 Centerwood Drive North offers parking.
Does 2894 Centerwood Drive North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2894 Centerwood Drive North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2894 Centerwood Drive North have a pool?
Yes, 2894 Centerwood Drive North has a pool.
Does 2894 Centerwood Drive North have accessible units?
No, 2894 Centerwood Drive North does not have accessible units.
Does 2894 Centerwood Drive North have units with dishwashers?
No, 2894 Centerwood Drive North does not have units with dishwashers.
