2894 Centerwood Drive North

Amenities
View on your own!
•3 bedroom/2 bathroom home
•Formal living and dining rooms
•Family room
•Vaulted ceilings
•Large fully equipped kitchen with breakfast bar & pantry closet
•Split bedroom arrangement
•Master bathroom has corner soaking tub, his & her vanities with a large separate shower
•2 car garage
•Community amenities include a swimming pool & playground
••Security deposit amount may vary
Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,270, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,270, Available Now
Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.