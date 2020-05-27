All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 26 2019

2847 Park St

2847 Park Street · No Longer Available
Location

2847 Park Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
online portal
Riverside GEM - 3 bedroom home on Park St!! - **AVAILABLE NOW**

Amazing Historic Riverside gem located in the heart of Riverside off Park St!! This completely remodeled home features almost 1,700 sq. ft. of living space. There are beautiful refinished wood flooring throughout the home. Upon entering the home you have a nice open living room with beautiful brick fireplace. (Fireplace cannot be used, decorative only) There is a den located off the living room. The kitchen has been totally redone! Beautiful white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and solid surface counters. Separate dining area and half bathroom downstairs. The stairwell boasts beautiful stained glass windows. All 3 bedrooms are located upstairs. The full bathroom is located upstairs and was completely redone - tiled walk-in shower, pedestal tub with chandelier and new vanity! Washer/dryer is included. This home has a storage shed, small yard and resident parking right behind it. Lawncare is included in the rent!

**Historic home. Windows do not open.**

This home won't last long! Please call to schedule a showing!

No pets please.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease. Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

*360 Virtual Tour Link* (copy and paste into your browser if needed) : https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=RAHYPU9xdm4&mls=1

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Parkway N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4237017)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2847 Park St have any available units?
2847 Park St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2847 Park St have?
Some of 2847 Park St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2847 Park St currently offering any rent specials?
2847 Park St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2847 Park St pet-friendly?
No, 2847 Park St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2847 Park St offer parking?
Yes, 2847 Park St offers parking.
Does 2847 Park St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2847 Park St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2847 Park St have a pool?
No, 2847 Park St does not have a pool.
Does 2847 Park St have accessible units?
No, 2847 Park St does not have accessible units.
Does 2847 Park St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2847 Park St does not have units with dishwashers.
