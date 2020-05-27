2847 Park St

Amenities

Riverside GEM - 3 bedroom home on Park St!! - **AVAILABLE NOW**



Amazing Historic Riverside gem located in the heart of Riverside off Park St!! This completely remodeled home features almost 1,700 sq. ft. of living space. There are beautiful refinished wood flooring throughout the home. Upon entering the home you have a nice open living room with beautiful brick fireplace. (Fireplace cannot be used, decorative only) There is a den located off the living room. The kitchen has been totally redone! Beautiful white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and solid surface counters. Separate dining area and half bathroom downstairs. The stairwell boasts beautiful stained glass windows. All 3 bedrooms are located upstairs. The full bathroom is located upstairs and was completely redone - tiled walk-in shower, pedestal tub with chandelier and new vanity! Washer/dryer is included. This home has a storage shed, small yard and resident parking right behind it. Lawncare is included in the rent!



**Historic home. Windows do not open.**



This home won't last long! Please call to schedule a showing!



No pets please.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease. Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



*360 Virtual Tour Link* (copy and paste into your browser if needed) : https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=RAHYPU9xdm4&mls=1



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Parkway N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 32246



(RLNE4237017)