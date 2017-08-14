All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:21 AM

2844 Belair Rd W

2844 Belair Road West · No Longer Available
Location

2844 Belair Road West, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Spring Park

Amenities

microwave
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 08/10/19 House for rent 4 bed 2 bath all tile floor - Property Id: 83617

This is 4 bed 2 bath single family house all tile floor. No carpet. Easy cleaning of floors. Close to downtown less than 10 min drive. Close to shopping and avenues mall less than 15 min. Nice and quite neighborhood. Large fenced private backyard and New insulation over roof. Currently there are tenants and will be moving out August 1st week. The property will not be available until August 1st week. First come first serve basis.
There is No Lease. Only month to month. Deposit of 2 months rent required plus 1st month rent on moving in. That is 2600 + 1300. When decided to move out 30 days notice required. The rent 1300 will be held from last month rent. That means No need to pay last month rent. The remaining 1300 from deposit will be returned with bank interest. Any cleaning or damage charges will be deducted from it. If everything looks good full amount 1300 will be refunded. If you have a eviction history please do not apply. Any other questions please ask.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/83617p
Property Id 83617

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5010915)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2844 Belair Rd W have any available units?
2844 Belair Rd W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2844 Belair Rd W have?
Some of 2844 Belair Rd W's amenities include microwave, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2844 Belair Rd W currently offering any rent specials?
2844 Belair Rd W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2844 Belair Rd W pet-friendly?
No, 2844 Belair Rd W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2844 Belair Rd W offer parking?
No, 2844 Belair Rd W does not offer parking.
Does 2844 Belair Rd W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2844 Belair Rd W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2844 Belair Rd W have a pool?
No, 2844 Belair Rd W does not have a pool.
Does 2844 Belair Rd W have accessible units?
No, 2844 Belair Rd W does not have accessible units.
Does 2844 Belair Rd W have units with dishwashers?
No, 2844 Belair Rd W does not have units with dishwashers.
