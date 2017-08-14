2844 Belair Rd W

Amenities

Available 08/10/19 House for rent 4 bed 2 bath all tile floor



This is 4 bed 2 bath single family house all tile floor. No carpet. Easy cleaning of floors. Close to downtown less than 10 min drive. Close to shopping and avenues mall less than 15 min. Nice and quite neighborhood. Large fenced private backyard and New insulation over roof. Currently there are tenants and will be moving out August 1st week. The property will not be available until August 1st week. First come first serve basis.

There is No Lease. Only month to month. Deposit of 2 months rent required plus 1st month rent on moving in. That is 2600 + 1300. When decided to move out 30 days notice required. The rent 1300 will be held from last month rent. That means No need to pay last month rent. The remaining 1300 from deposit will be returned with bank interest. Any cleaning or damage charges will be deducted from it. If everything looks good full amount 1300 will be refunded. If you have a eviction history please do not apply. Any other questions please ask.

No Pets Allowed



