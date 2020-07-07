All apartments in Jacksonville
2836 Ernest Street

Location

2836 Ernest Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
2836 Ernest St, Jacksonville, FL 32205 - No detail has been overlooked in this completely remodeled 3 bed / 1 bath Riverside home that is truly a hidden little gem! Nestled on a quite, hidden street with great neighbors in a terrific location. New stainless steel appliances, upgraded herringbone tile backsplash and granite countertops compliment the breakfast nook overlooking the garden from the kitchen. High quality wood like flooring and carpeted bedrooms. The one oversized bath with glass enclosed walk in tile shower and beautiful vanity looks like it should be in a showroom. Quaint landscaping leads to a fully fenced backyard with nice tiled patio. Covered 2 car carport with extra space for storage. New washer and dryer included. Very energy efficient home with small utility bills. You will be captured by the Feng Shui created by this peaceful abode and wonderful place to call home.

(RLNE5343404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2836 Ernest Street have any available units?
2836 Ernest Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2836 Ernest Street have?
Some of 2836 Ernest Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2836 Ernest Street currently offering any rent specials?
2836 Ernest Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2836 Ernest Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2836 Ernest Street is pet friendly.
Does 2836 Ernest Street offer parking?
Yes, 2836 Ernest Street offers parking.
Does 2836 Ernest Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2836 Ernest Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2836 Ernest Street have a pool?
No, 2836 Ernest Street does not have a pool.
Does 2836 Ernest Street have accessible units?
No, 2836 Ernest Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2836 Ernest Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2836 Ernest Street does not have units with dishwashers.

