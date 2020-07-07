2836 Ernest Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly

2836 Ernest St, Jacksonville, FL 32205 - No detail has been overlooked in this completely remodeled 3 bed / 1 bath Riverside home that is truly a hidden little gem! Nestled on a quite, hidden street with great neighbors in a terrific location. New stainless steel appliances, upgraded herringbone tile backsplash and granite countertops compliment the breakfast nook overlooking the garden from the kitchen. High quality wood like flooring and carpeted bedrooms. The one oversized bath with glass enclosed walk in tile shower and beautiful vanity looks like it should be in a showroom. Quaint landscaping leads to a fully fenced backyard with nice tiled patio. Covered 2 car carport with extra space for storage. New washer and dryer included. Very energy efficient home with small utility bills. You will be captured by the Feng Shui created by this peaceful abode and wonderful place to call home.



(RLNE5343404)