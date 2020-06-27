All apartments in Jacksonville
2800 SHANGRI LA DR
Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:14 AM

2800 SHANGRI LA DR

2800 Shangri La Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2800 Shangri La Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32233
North Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Be the first to live and rent this beautiful brand new home where you can still smell the new paint. Modern bright and cheery throughout. Loaded with Extras including open area bonus room upstairs, Granite Kitchen and Bathrooms, Stainless Steel Appliances, upgraded light fixtures. Home is highly insulated and energy efficient. And, its close to everything, Hanna Park and beaches, Mayport Village, Atlantic & Neptune Beach restaurants and nightlight are all within a few minutes drive. Also a great location for anyone working at the Mayport Naval Base. Kids can walk to school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2800 SHANGRI LA DR have any available units?
2800 SHANGRI LA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2800 SHANGRI LA DR have?
Some of 2800 SHANGRI LA DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2800 SHANGRI LA DR currently offering any rent specials?
2800 SHANGRI LA DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2800 SHANGRI LA DR pet-friendly?
No, 2800 SHANGRI LA DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2800 SHANGRI LA DR offer parking?
Yes, 2800 SHANGRI LA DR offers parking.
Does 2800 SHANGRI LA DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2800 SHANGRI LA DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2800 SHANGRI LA DR have a pool?
No, 2800 SHANGRI LA DR does not have a pool.
Does 2800 SHANGRI LA DR have accessible units?
No, 2800 SHANGRI LA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2800 SHANGRI LA DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2800 SHANGRI LA DR does not have units with dishwashers.
