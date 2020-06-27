2800 SHANGRI LA DR

Amenities

Be the first to live and rent this beautiful brand new home where you can still smell the new paint. Modern bright and cheery throughout. Loaded with Extras including open area bonus room upstairs, Granite Kitchen and Bathrooms, Stainless Steel Appliances, upgraded light fixtures. Home is highly insulated and energy efficient. And, its close to everything, Hanna Park and beaches, Mayport Village, Atlantic & Neptune Beach restaurants and nightlight are all within a few minutes drive. Also a great location for anyone working at the Mayport Naval Base. Kids can walk to school.