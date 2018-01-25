All apartments in Jacksonville
2726 OAK ST
Last updated November 18 2019 at 6:00 AM

2726 OAK ST

2726 Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

2726 Oak Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
A charming 3br/2ba home (with a possible 4th nonconforming) that offers a welcoming large front porch with swing. The interior has updated appliances in the modern kitchen, including stainless steel appliances, gas stove and granite countertops. Stackable washer/dryer. Hardwood floors with gorgeous detail. The rooms and closets offer plenty of space. There is a tenant in the detached building. Location, location, location! This home is located close to multiple hospitals, downtown, shopping, restaurants, the St. Johns River and major roadways. Yard service is included. Monthly fee is the responsibility of tenant if they choose to activate the alarm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2726 OAK ST have any available units?
2726 OAK ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2726 OAK ST have?
Some of 2726 OAK ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2726 OAK ST currently offering any rent specials?
2726 OAK ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2726 OAK ST pet-friendly?
No, 2726 OAK ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2726 OAK ST offer parking?
No, 2726 OAK ST does not offer parking.
Does 2726 OAK ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2726 OAK ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2726 OAK ST have a pool?
No, 2726 OAK ST does not have a pool.
Does 2726 OAK ST have accessible units?
No, 2726 OAK ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2726 OAK ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2726 OAK ST has units with dishwashers.
