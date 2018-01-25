2726 OAK ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

A charming 3br/2ba home (with a possible 4th nonconforming) that offers a welcoming large front porch with swing. The interior has updated appliances in the modern kitchen, including stainless steel appliances, gas stove and granite countertops. Stackable washer/dryer. Hardwood floors with gorgeous detail. The rooms and closets offer plenty of space. There is a tenant in the detached building. Location, location, location! This home is located close to multiple hospitals, downtown, shopping, restaurants, the St. Johns River and major roadways. Yard service is included. Monthly fee is the responsibility of tenant if they choose to activate the alarm.