Jacksonville, FL
2545 White Horse Rd E
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:06 AM

2545 White Horse Rd E

2545 White Horse Road East · No Longer Available
Location

2545 White Horse Road East, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cute 3 bedroom home near Sandalwood! - **AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN**

Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located near Sandalwood High School! This home has a nice sized fenced in backyard, screened in patio, and single car garage. This home has nice laminate wood flooring throughout the common areas, carpet in the master and tile in the two guest rooms. Kitchen is appointed with refrigerator, stove/oven and dishwasher. There is a single car attached garage as well. Washer/dryer connections located in the garage. Lawncare is tenants responsibility.

Pets are welcomed with $25 monthly pet rent per pet.

Please call today to schedule a showing!

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Parkway N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

(RLNE5437559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2545 White Horse Rd E have any available units?
2545 White Horse Rd E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2545 White Horse Rd E have?
Some of 2545 White Horse Rd E's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2545 White Horse Rd E currently offering any rent specials?
2545 White Horse Rd E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2545 White Horse Rd E pet-friendly?
Yes, 2545 White Horse Rd E is pet friendly.
Does 2545 White Horse Rd E offer parking?
Yes, 2545 White Horse Rd E offers parking.
Does 2545 White Horse Rd E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2545 White Horse Rd E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2545 White Horse Rd E have a pool?
No, 2545 White Horse Rd E does not have a pool.
Does 2545 White Horse Rd E have accessible units?
No, 2545 White Horse Rd E does not have accessible units.
Does 2545 White Horse Rd E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2545 White Horse Rd E has units with dishwashers.

