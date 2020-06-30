2545 White Horse Rd E

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Cute 3 bedroom home near Sandalwood! - **AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN**



Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located near Sandalwood High School! This home has a nice sized fenced in backyard, screened in patio, and single car garage. This home has nice laminate wood flooring throughout the common areas, carpet in the master and tile in the two guest rooms. Kitchen is appointed with refrigerator, stove/oven and dishwasher. There is a single car attached garage as well. Washer/dryer connections located in the garage. Lawncare is tenants responsibility.



Pets are welcomed with $25 monthly pet rent per pet.



Please call today to schedule a showing!



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



