Last updated July 16 2019 at 11:35 PM

2465 Wattle Tree Road East

2465 Wattle Tree Rd N · No Longer Available
Location

2465 Wattle Tree Rd N, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in Summer Trees, this split floor plan, 3 bedroom - 2 bath home offers quite a bit.. Tile in all wet areas, carpet in bedrooms. Ceiling Fans, nice corner fireplace, open kitchen with breakfast bar. Master bedroom has walk in closet. Back yard is the perfect spot to unwind in the evening... large patio over looks the large RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED - PETS WELCOME Visit www.goalproperties.com today. In addition to rent, there will be $13.00 per month charge for quality filters to be conveniently delivered to your door every 60 days. This program may save up to 15% on your electric bill and prevent costly HVAC repairs. Resident may opt-out of?program?by providing?Landlord photographic proof that air filters are being replaced every 60 days.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2465 Wattle Tree Road East have any available units?
2465 Wattle Tree Road East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2465 Wattle Tree Road East have?
Some of 2465 Wattle Tree Road East's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2465 Wattle Tree Road East currently offering any rent specials?
2465 Wattle Tree Road East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2465 Wattle Tree Road East pet-friendly?
Yes, 2465 Wattle Tree Road East is pet friendly.
Does 2465 Wattle Tree Road East offer parking?
No, 2465 Wattle Tree Road East does not offer parking.
Does 2465 Wattle Tree Road East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2465 Wattle Tree Road East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2465 Wattle Tree Road East have a pool?
No, 2465 Wattle Tree Road East does not have a pool.
Does 2465 Wattle Tree Road East have accessible units?
No, 2465 Wattle Tree Road East does not have accessible units.
Does 2465 Wattle Tree Road East have units with dishwashers?
No, 2465 Wattle Tree Road East does not have units with dishwashers.
