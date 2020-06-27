2465 Wattle Tree Road East

Amenities
Located in Summer Trees, this split floor plan, 3 bedroom - 2 bath home offers quite a bit.. Tile in all wet areas, carpet in bedrooms. Ceiling Fans, nice corner fireplace, open kitchen with breakfast bar. Master bedroom has walk in closet. Back yard is the perfect spot to unwind in the evening... large patio over looks the large RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED - PETS WELCOME Visit www.goalproperties.com today. In addition to rent, there will be $13.00 per month charge for quality filters to be conveniently delivered to your door every 60 days. This program may save up to 15% on your electric bill and prevent costly HVAC repairs. Resident may opt-out of?program?by providing?Landlord photographic proof that air filters are being replaced every 60 days.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.