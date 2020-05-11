All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 245 East 47th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
245 East 47th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

245 East 47th Street

245 East 47th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

245 East 47th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Panama Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/794100?source=marketing

Marvelous old South property on large fenced lot in a quiet neighborhood. Wood floors, front porch. Two car garage. Gigantic yard, fenced double lot. Will accept HUD.
Marvelous old South property on large fenced lot in a quite neighborhood. Wood floors, newly painted, front porch. Two car garage
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 East 47th Street have any available units?
245 East 47th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 245 East 47th Street currently offering any rent specials?
245 East 47th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 East 47th Street pet-friendly?
No, 245 East 47th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 245 East 47th Street offer parking?
Yes, 245 East 47th Street offers parking.
Does 245 East 47th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 East 47th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 East 47th Street have a pool?
No, 245 East 47th Street does not have a pool.
Does 245 East 47th Street have accessible units?
No, 245 East 47th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 245 East 47th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 245 East 47th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 245 East 47th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 245 East 47th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

JTB
8876 A.C. Skinner Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Tree House Apartments
3500 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
Arium Deerwood
9803 Creekfront Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Catalina
840 Bert Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia