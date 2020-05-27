All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated February 24 2020 at 5:55 PM

2433 Wilmont Avenue

2433 Wilmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2433 Wilmont Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Highlands

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This well-maintained 3-bedroom 1-bath home is waiting for you! The spacious family room is accented with an exposed beam ceiling and a stone fireplace (decorative) and the kitchen features stainless steel appliances, crisp, white cabinetry, and a lovely breakfast area complete with wainscoting and a built-in corner cabinet. All of the bedrooms offer ample storage space, including the master suite with a walk-in closet. Your family and pets will enjoy the large fenced backyard!Schedule a self tour and apply at www.Goalproperties.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2433 Wilmont Avenue have any available units?
2433 Wilmont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2433 Wilmont Avenue have?
Some of 2433 Wilmont Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2433 Wilmont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2433 Wilmont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2433 Wilmont Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2433 Wilmont Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2433 Wilmont Avenue offer parking?
No, 2433 Wilmont Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2433 Wilmont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2433 Wilmont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2433 Wilmont Avenue have a pool?
No, 2433 Wilmont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2433 Wilmont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2433 Wilmont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2433 Wilmont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2433 Wilmont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

