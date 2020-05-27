2433 Wilmont Avenue

Amenities

This well-maintained 3-bedroom 1-bath home is waiting for you! The spacious family room is accented with an exposed beam ceiling and a stone fireplace (decorative) and the kitchen features stainless steel appliances, crisp, white cabinetry, and a lovely breakfast area complete with wainscoting and a built-in corner cabinet. All of the bedrooms offer ample storage space, including the master suite with a walk-in closet. Your family and pets will enjoy the large fenced backyard!Schedule a self tour and apply at www.Goalproperties.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.