Jacksonville, FL
2412 GERARD AVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2412 GERARD AVE

2412 Gerard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2412 Gerard Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32207
San Marco

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled 2/1 plus office/bonus room that easily could be used as bedroom. Conveniently located near schools and I-95. Large 6 ft. chain link fenced yard with mature trees, perfect for RV or boat parking. Brand new tile flooring through living space and kitchen. New carpet in bedrooms. New IKEA cabinets and counter tops in kitchen. All stainless appliances and farmhouse sink. Fresh paint throughout. Brand new windows and blinds. Home features office/den and inside laundry utility room. Large detached garage. Located next to park and schools. Short term furnished/unfurnished rentals considered. Call today to see this lovely home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2412 GERARD AVE have any available units?
2412 GERARD AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2412 GERARD AVE have?
Some of 2412 GERARD AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2412 GERARD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2412 GERARD AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2412 GERARD AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2412 GERARD AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2412 GERARD AVE offer parking?
Yes, 2412 GERARD AVE does offer parking.
Does 2412 GERARD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2412 GERARD AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2412 GERARD AVE have a pool?
No, 2412 GERARD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2412 GERARD AVE have accessible units?
No, 2412 GERARD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2412 GERARD AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2412 GERARD AVE has units with dishwashers.
