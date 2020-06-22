2412 GERARD AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully remodeled 2/1 plus office/bonus room that easily could be used as bedroom. Conveniently located near schools and I-95. Large 6 ft. chain link fenced yard with mature trees, perfect for RV or boat parking. Brand new tile flooring through living space and kitchen. New carpet in bedrooms. New IKEA cabinets and counter tops in kitchen. All stainless appliances and farmhouse sink. Fresh paint throughout. Brand new windows and blinds. Home features office/den and inside laundry utility room. Large detached garage. Located next to park and schools. Short term furnished/unfurnished rentals considered. Call today to see this lovely home!