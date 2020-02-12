All apartments in Jacksonville
2359 OAK ST

2359 Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

2359 Oak Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
APARTMENT FOR RENT-2ND FLOOR OF 8 UNIT BUILDING- From 5 Points, Park West, left @ Stockton, building on the corner of Stockton and Oak. 1 bedroom, updated bath, living room, dining room, updated kitchen (R,R,MW), hardwood floors, central heat and air, balcony, fireplace, ceiling fans, PEST CONTROL,WATER AND SEWER INCLUDED IN RENT, off street parking, approximately 800 square feet, owner may consider small pet with pet rent $20, $950 Security Deposit, one year lease, outside smokers only [AVlb BK/DN] available now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
rent: 20
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

