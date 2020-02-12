2359 OAK ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

APARTMENT FOR RENT-2ND FLOOR OF 8 UNIT BUILDING- From 5 Points, Park West, left @ Stockton, building on the corner of Stockton and Oak. 1 bedroom, updated bath, living room, dining room, updated kitchen (R,R,MW), hardwood floors, central heat and air, balcony, fireplace, ceiling fans, PEST CONTROL,WATER AND SEWER INCLUDED IN RENT, off street parking, approximately 800 square feet, owner may consider small pet with pet rent $20, $950 Security Deposit, one year lease, outside smokers only [AVlb BK/DN] available now