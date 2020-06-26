Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

2353 Caney Wood Court South Available 07/08/19 Three Bedrooms In Caney Branch! -

Schedule a showing online at:

www.NestTenders.com/rental-search/



1667 sq. ft. 3BR/2.5BA Patio Home located in the Caney Branch Plantation community on Jacksonville's Northside. Corner lot with plenty of Upgrades and easy access to Community Pool and Playground. Beautiful Kitchen with Abundant Cabinetry, Granite Counter Tops and Center Island overlooking the large Tiled Family Room and Dining Area. Spacious downstairs Master Suite with Double Vanity, Tiled/Glass Shower and Walk-In Closet. This floor also offers a Half Bath, separate Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer, Covered Patio and Two Car Garage. Upstairs has Two generously sized Guest Bedrooms (one with walk-in closet), a well-appointed Full Bath and separate linen storage. Two Car Garage and Patio Floors are covered in a decorative epoxy flake coating for added beauty and durability. Community Pool access and Lawn Care are included. Sorry, no pets.



Additional Information:



To Schedule a Showing please visit:

www.NestTenders.com/rental-search/



Please note: For the safety of all parties, showings are scheduled at least 24 hours in advance.



Frequently Asked Questions are available at:

www.NestTenders.com/common-questions



This home is managed locally from Northeast Florida by the responsible, attentive and service focused Property Managers of NestTenders. We are a Professional, Licensed Real Estate Brokerage focused solely on Property Management. Experience a new, higher level of care when you choose NestTenders as your rental partner!



Reach Out:

www.NestTenders.com/contact | Monday-Friday, 9AM to 5PM



Smarter Renting. Better Living. NestTenders.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3623950)