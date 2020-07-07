All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated September 13 2019 at 3:41 AM

2317 Longmont Dr

2317 Longmont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2317 Longmont Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/68f8e2a0a7 ---- This home provides all the space you need and lots of storage! Upgraded kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite countertops, dual ovens, prep island, breakfast bar and more! Extra-large master suite offers separate seating area/office space, soaking tub, step-in shower, his & hers closets, and dual vanities. Family room is adjacent to the kitchen, formal living room, and dining room, indoor laundry room. Solar panels on the roof for energy savings. Rooftop deck for relaxing. 2 car garage with built-in shelving, lawn care and pest control included. Pets welcome with approved screening ($20) and increased security deposit, limit of 2. $50 application fee per adult, $95 lease prep fee, renters insurance required. Built In Microwave Close To Mayo And Jtb Formal Living Room Hard Surface Flooring Kitchen Prep Island Laundry Room With W/D Hook Ups Open Family Room Pest Control Included In Rent Roof Top Patio Soaking Tub In Master Step In Shower Two Car Garage Two Master Closets Yard Maintenance Included In Rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2317 Longmont Dr have any available units?
2317 Longmont Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2317 Longmont Dr have?
Some of 2317 Longmont Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2317 Longmont Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2317 Longmont Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2317 Longmont Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2317 Longmont Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2317 Longmont Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2317 Longmont Dr offers parking.
Does 2317 Longmont Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2317 Longmont Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2317 Longmont Dr have a pool?
No, 2317 Longmont Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2317 Longmont Dr have accessible units?
No, 2317 Longmont Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2317 Longmont Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2317 Longmont Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

