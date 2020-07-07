2317 Longmont Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/68f8e2a0a7 ---- This home provides all the space you need and lots of storage! Upgraded kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite countertops, dual ovens, prep island, breakfast bar and more! Extra-large master suite offers separate seating area/office space, soaking tub, step-in shower, his & hers closets, and dual vanities. Family room is adjacent to the kitchen, formal living room, and dining room, indoor laundry room. Solar panels on the roof for energy savings. Rooftop deck for relaxing. 2 car garage with built-in shelving, lawn care and pest control included. Pets welcome with approved screening ($20) and increased security deposit, limit of 2. $50 application fee per adult, $95 lease prep fee, renters insurance required. Built In Microwave Close To Mayo And Jtb Formal Living Room Hard Surface Flooring Kitchen Prep Island Laundry Room With W/D Hook Ups Open Family Room Pest Control Included In Rent Roof Top Patio Soaking Tub In Master Step In Shower Two Car Garage Two Master Closets Yard Maintenance Included In Rent