Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Cute 2 bedrooms 1 bath home. This house has been renovated, this is a very cozy home with a spacious layout. It has a fireplace(decorative only), kitchen with lots of storage, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove. large inside laundry with stackable washer and dryer included. The separate dining room and has central AC. Very close to transportation. Storage shed/garage on the property can't be used at this time.