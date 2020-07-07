All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:56 AM

2205 Redfern Road

2205 Redfern Road · No Longer Available
Location

2205 Redfern Road, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Spring Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute Brick Home Right Near San Marco & Downtown Jacksonville! - Built in 1941, this cozy 2BR/1BA brick bungalow is situated on a large corner lot and is minutes away from San Marco square and downtown Jacksonville with an easy commute to many offices and hospitals. Inside, are beautiful hardwood floors and Plantation Shutter Blinds throughout. Entertaining is easy in the large formal Dining Room, and Living Room with a gas fireplace. The unique Master Bedroom also has a gas fireplace with jacuzzi tub and natural stone tiled stall shower. The tiled Sunporch with ceiling fan has a view of the fenced in backyard which has a 2 tiered wooden deck, perfect for outside barbecuing.

Pets allowed with a $250 pet fee and $5 per month pet rent.
Pest control is included in rent.

Rent= $1200 + $10 admin fee = $1210 Total Rent Monthly
$1200 deposit required.

Call or Text Jennifer Lynch, REALTOR
904-615-0834

CenterBeam Real Estate
577 College Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204
904-701-3276
www.centerbeamrealestate.com

Qualifications: Application fee of $60 per person. 12 month lease. Income, credit, rental history and criminal background will be verified. Gross monthly income of 3 times the rent required. First full month's rent and security deposit are due prior to move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2205 Redfern Road have any available units?
2205 Redfern Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2205 Redfern Road have?
Some of 2205 Redfern Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2205 Redfern Road currently offering any rent specials?
2205 Redfern Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2205 Redfern Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2205 Redfern Road is pet friendly.
Does 2205 Redfern Road offer parking?
No, 2205 Redfern Road does not offer parking.
Does 2205 Redfern Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2205 Redfern Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2205 Redfern Road have a pool?
No, 2205 Redfern Road does not have a pool.
Does 2205 Redfern Road have accessible units?
No, 2205 Redfern Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2205 Redfern Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2205 Redfern Road does not have units with dishwashers.

