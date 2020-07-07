2205 Redfern Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly ceiling fan fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute Brick Home Right Near San Marco & Downtown Jacksonville! - Built in 1941, this cozy 2BR/1BA brick bungalow is situated on a large corner lot and is minutes away from San Marco square and downtown Jacksonville with an easy commute to many offices and hospitals. Inside, are beautiful hardwood floors and Plantation Shutter Blinds throughout. Entertaining is easy in the large formal Dining Room, and Living Room with a gas fireplace. The unique Master Bedroom also has a gas fireplace with jacuzzi tub and natural stone tiled stall shower. The tiled Sunporch with ceiling fan has a view of the fenced in backyard which has a 2 tiered wooden deck, perfect for outside barbecuing.



Pets allowed with a $250 pet fee and $5 per month pet rent.

Pest control is included in rent.



Rent= $1200 + $10 admin fee = $1210 Total Rent Monthly

$1200 deposit required.



Call or Text Jennifer Lynch, REALTOR

904-615-0834



CenterBeam Real Estate

577 College Street

Jacksonville, FL 32204

904-701-3276

www.centerbeamrealestate.com



Qualifications: Application fee of $60 per person. 12 month lease. Income, credit, rental history and criminal background will be verified. Gross monthly income of 3 times the rent required. First full month's rent and security deposit are due prior to move-in.



(RLNE5350352)