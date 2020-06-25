All apartments in Jacksonville
2145 Bourget Drive
Last updated July 1 2019 at 10:10 PM

2145 Bourget Drive

2145 Bourget Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2145 Bourget Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Normandy Manor

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2145 Bourget Drive have any available units?
2145 Bourget Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2145 Bourget Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2145 Bourget Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2145 Bourget Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2145 Bourget Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2145 Bourget Drive offer parking?
No, 2145 Bourget Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2145 Bourget Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2145 Bourget Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2145 Bourget Drive have a pool?
No, 2145 Bourget Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2145 Bourget Drive have accessible units?
No, 2145 Bourget Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2145 Bourget Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2145 Bourget Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2145 Bourget Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2145 Bourget Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
