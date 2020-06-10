All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated October 24 2019 at 7:25 AM

2136 TUSKEGEE RD

2136 Tuskegee Road · No Longer Available
Location

2136 Tuskegee Road, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Royal Terrace

Amenities

air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 bedroom 1 bath Central A/C and Heat with new paint and floors, Carpet and tile throughout. Close to bus lines and downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2136 TUSKEGEE RD have any available units?
2136 TUSKEGEE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2136 TUSKEGEE RD have?
Some of 2136 TUSKEGEE RD's amenities include air conditioning, ceiling fan, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2136 TUSKEGEE RD currently offering any rent specials?
2136 TUSKEGEE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2136 TUSKEGEE RD pet-friendly?
No, 2136 TUSKEGEE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2136 TUSKEGEE RD offer parking?
No, 2136 TUSKEGEE RD does not offer parking.
Does 2136 TUSKEGEE RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2136 TUSKEGEE RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2136 TUSKEGEE RD have a pool?
No, 2136 TUSKEGEE RD does not have a pool.
Does 2136 TUSKEGEE RD have accessible units?
No, 2136 TUSKEGEE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 2136 TUSKEGEE RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2136 TUSKEGEE RD does not have units with dishwashers.
