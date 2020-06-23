2135 Figaro Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters carport walk in closets air conditioning

5 bed, 2 bath available for rent on the Westside! -

This home features a carport, a fenced front and back yard, a big bonus room and a big Florida room. This home also has a big eat in kitchen, a big master bedroom with two large walk in closets. This home has all appliances, granite counter tops and back splash, central a/c and w/d conn.



DIRECTIONS:S on Lane, L on Lucente, on Figaro



Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $125 is required along with the Reservation Fee.



(RLNE5488078)