All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2135 Figaro Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2135 Figaro Lane
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

2135 Figaro Lane

2135 Figaro Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Hyde Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2135 Figaro Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hyde Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
carport
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
5 bed, 2 bath available for rent on the Westside! -
This home features a carport, a fenced front and back yard, a big bonus room and a big Florida room. This home also has a big eat in kitchen, a big master bedroom with two large walk in closets. This home has all appliances, granite counter tops and back splash, central a/c and w/d conn.

DIRECTIONS:S on Lane, L on Lucente, on Figaro

Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $125 is required along with the Reservation Fee.

(RLNE5488078)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2135 Figaro Lane have any available units?
2135 Figaro Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2135 Figaro Lane have?
Some of 2135 Figaro Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2135 Figaro Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2135 Figaro Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2135 Figaro Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2135 Figaro Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2135 Figaro Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2135 Figaro Lane offers parking.
Does 2135 Figaro Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2135 Figaro Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2135 Figaro Lane have a pool?
No, 2135 Figaro Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2135 Figaro Lane have accessible units?
No, 2135 Figaro Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2135 Figaro Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2135 Figaro Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia