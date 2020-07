Amenities

parking pool playground fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking playground pool

Come fall in love with this roomy 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Home features a HUGE kitchen with tons of counter space! Private owners suite features large bathroom with 2 vanities, tub and separate shower. Living room includes fireplace and sliding glass door that opens to the fenced in back yard.Tenant to enjoy community pool and playground. Located just minutes from I-295.