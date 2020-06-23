All apartments in Jacksonville
1954 W 44th St
Last updated March 19 2019

1954 W 44th St

1954 44th St W · No Longer Available
Location

1954 44th St W, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Royal Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
bathtub
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a3449a8040 ----
Built in 1972, This 3BR/1BA Duplex has been recently upgraded and ready for a new family! This spacious 1,020 sq.ft. home features new flooring, paint, ceiling fans in every room, garden tub, a/c control in every room, etc. Schedule to see this home before it\'s gone! Pet friendly with approval & fee. Please apply online. 25% OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT WITH FULL DEPOSIT, PAID BY 3/15!!

BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com
Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Pets Allowed
Washer/Dryer Connections

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1954 W 44th St have any available units?
1954 W 44th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1954 W 44th St have?
Some of 1954 W 44th St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1954 W 44th St currently offering any rent specials?
1954 W 44th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1954 W 44th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1954 W 44th St is pet friendly.
Does 1954 W 44th St offer parking?
No, 1954 W 44th St does not offer parking.
Does 1954 W 44th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1954 W 44th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1954 W 44th St have a pool?
No, 1954 W 44th St does not have a pool.
Does 1954 W 44th St have accessible units?
No, 1954 W 44th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1954 W 44th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1954 W 44th St does not have units with dishwashers.
