Last updated May 22 2020 at 4:08 AM

1932 Pullman Court

1932 Pullman Court · No Longer Available
Location

1932 Pullman Court, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Like New 3BR 1BA home on a very quiet street available now!!! Large rooms, newly renovated bathroom, screened in back porch, good appliances, large yard, garage with electric door opener and laundry hook ups. Pets considered with non-refundable deposit.

Rent-$900
Deposit- $900

Requirements 7 years no felonies or evictions. Income must be at least 2.5 times the monthly rent.

Apply directly on our website- www.rentingjax.com

Call (904) 337-4896 for instant showings

Seasoned Landlord Tour Property: This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit. Please be aware of scams. Do not send money to anyone who is not Locklear Realty & Property Management. Our showings system works through our own portal and is secure.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1932 Pullman Court have any available units?
1932 Pullman Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1932 Pullman Court have?
Some of 1932 Pullman Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1932 Pullman Court currently offering any rent specials?
1932 Pullman Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1932 Pullman Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1932 Pullman Court is pet friendly.
Does 1932 Pullman Court offer parking?
Yes, 1932 Pullman Court offers parking.
Does 1932 Pullman Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1932 Pullman Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1932 Pullman Court have a pool?
No, 1932 Pullman Court does not have a pool.
Does 1932 Pullman Court have accessible units?
No, 1932 Pullman Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1932 Pullman Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1932 Pullman Court does not have units with dishwashers.

