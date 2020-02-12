1927 Orlean Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated range

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This Normandy Village home with a split bedroom floor plan is less than five minutes to I-295 access, shopping, dining, and schools! The family room features tile floors, a rustic wood-clad ceiling, and a decorative wood-burning stove. The floor plan also includes a living room-dining room and an updated kitchen with a pantry. Sliding doors access the fenced back yard with a patio and a detached 2-car garage with a workspace. Don't miss this affordable find!



Visit www.goalproperties.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.