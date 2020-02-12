All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated February 20 2020 at 1:23 PM

Location

1927 Orlean Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Normandy Manor

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This Normandy Village home with a split bedroom floor plan is less than five minutes to I-295 access, shopping, dining, and schools! The family room features tile floors, a rustic wood-clad ceiling, and a decorative wood-burning stove. The floor plan also includes a living room-dining room and an updated kitchen with a pantry. Sliding doors access the fenced back yard with a patio and a detached 2-car garage with a workspace. Don't miss this affordable find!

Visit www.goalproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

