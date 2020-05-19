1921 MILLINGTON LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Looking for that perfect cul de sac home? Look no further. Walk into a spacious living room and dining room area with beautiful tile flooring. Open kitchen with eat in area. Spacious bedrooms with master bedroom suite and master bathroom with spacious shower. Large fenced yard with a picturesque view of the lake from your patio area. HUGE PLUS!!!!!****LAWN MAINTENANCE IS INCLUDED IN THE RENT****PLEASE SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR