1921 MILLINGTON LN

Looking for that perfect cul de sac home? Look no further. Walk into a spacious living room and dining room area with beautiful tile flooring. Open kitchen with eat in area. Spacious bedrooms with master bedroom suite and master bathroom with spacious shower. Large fenced yard with a picturesque view of the lake from your patio area. HUGE PLUS!!!!!****LAWN MAINTENANCE IS INCLUDED IN THE RENT****PLEASE SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
