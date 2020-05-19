All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1921 MILLINGTON LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1921 MILLINGTON LN
Last updated October 17 2019 at 9:11 AM

1921 MILLINGTON LN

1921 Millington Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Sandalwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1921 Millington Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Looking for that perfect cul de sac home? Look no further. Walk into a spacious living room and dining room area with beautiful tile flooring. Open kitchen with eat in area. Spacious bedrooms with master bedroom suite and master bathroom with spacious shower. Large fenced yard with a picturesque view of the lake from your patio area. HUGE PLUS!!!!!****LAWN MAINTENANCE IS INCLUDED IN THE RENT****PLEASE SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1921 MILLINGTON LN have any available units?
1921 MILLINGTON LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1921 MILLINGTON LN have?
Some of 1921 MILLINGTON LN's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1921 MILLINGTON LN currently offering any rent specials?
1921 MILLINGTON LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1921 MILLINGTON LN pet-friendly?
No, 1921 MILLINGTON LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1921 MILLINGTON LN offer parking?
No, 1921 MILLINGTON LN does not offer parking.
Does 1921 MILLINGTON LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1921 MILLINGTON LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1921 MILLINGTON LN have a pool?
Yes, 1921 MILLINGTON LN has a pool.
Does 1921 MILLINGTON LN have accessible units?
No, 1921 MILLINGTON LN does not have accessible units.
Does 1921 MILLINGTON LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 1921 MILLINGTON LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Oaks on Monument
401 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia