Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Recently renovated with new appliances, new carpet and luxury vinyl planks flooring downstairs. Open and inviting describe this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home in Biscayne Bay. This lovely 2-story unit with an open floor plan and covered patio make you feel right at home. Built in 2007 this well maintained town home community is located close to interstate access, shopping schools and more. Be sure to see this home soon before it is gone! Tenant occupied till 02/29/2020