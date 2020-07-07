All apartments in Jacksonville
1861 W 6th St

1861 6th St W · No Longer Available
Location

1861 6th St W, Jacksonville, FL 32209
College Gardens

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c6edc6a006 ----
You wouldn\'t wanna miss this cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath home on W 6th St. Features fenced in yard, bonus room, & beautiful wood floors. Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Apply online today! *25% OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT WITH FULL DEPOSIT RECEIVED BY 3/22!!*

BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com
Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1861 W 6th St have any available units?
1861 W 6th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1861 W 6th St currently offering any rent specials?
1861 W 6th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1861 W 6th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1861 W 6th St is pet friendly.
Does 1861 W 6th St offer parking?
No, 1861 W 6th St does not offer parking.
Does 1861 W 6th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1861 W 6th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1861 W 6th St have a pool?
No, 1861 W 6th St does not have a pool.
Does 1861 W 6th St have accessible units?
No, 1861 W 6th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1861 W 6th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1861 W 6th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1861 W 6th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1861 W 6th St does not have units with air conditioning.

