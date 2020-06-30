All apartments in Jacksonville
Location

1856 West 27th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Moncrief Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Completely renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Brick Home for rent on the North side! Spacious corner lot home has open floor plan, fresh paint and new flooring through out. Home also features updated kitchen, new appliances, central heat/air updated bathrooms with decorative tile and utility room with washer/dryer hookups. Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn.
Section 8 NOT accepted for this property.
To schedule a showing please contact Rebeca Torres at (954) 830-4727
Application fee $30.00 per adult, security deposit equal to rent. Qualification criteria
No evictions in the last 3 years
No open landlord balances/debt
No felonies involving violence, robbery, burglary weapons, drug distribution or sexual related.
Verifiable landlord history in good standing
Monthly net (bring home) income must be 2.5 times rent amount
1 pet limit with max weight of 40 lbs full grown, BREED RESTRICTIONS APPLY! $350.00 non-refundable pet fee.
Completely Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath and one small additional room Brick Home for Rent on the Northside is available end of Oct, Nov 1 move in!
Spacious corner lot home has open floor plan, fresh paint and flooring, updated kitchen and bath with decorator tile. Section 8 not allowed at this time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1856 West 27th Street have any available units?
1856 West 27th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1856 West 27th Street have?
Some of 1856 West 27th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1856 West 27th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1856 West 27th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1856 West 27th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1856 West 27th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1856 West 27th Street offer parking?
No, 1856 West 27th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1856 West 27th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1856 West 27th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1856 West 27th Street have a pool?
No, 1856 West 27th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1856 West 27th Street have accessible units?
No, 1856 West 27th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1856 West 27th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1856 West 27th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

