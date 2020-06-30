1856 West 27th Street

Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Completely renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Brick Home for rent on the North side! Spacious corner lot home has open floor plan, fresh paint and new flooring through out. Home also features updated kitchen, new appliances, central heat/air updated bathrooms with decorative tile and utility room with washer/dryer hookups. Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn.

Section 8 NOT accepted for this property.

To schedule a showing please contact Rebeca Torres at (954) 830-4727

Application fee $30.00 per adult, security deposit equal to rent. Qualification criteria

No evictions in the last 3 years

No open landlord balances/debt

No felonies involving violence, robbery, burglary weapons, drug distribution or sexual related.

Verifiable landlord history in good standing

Monthly net (bring home) income must be 2.5 times rent amount

1 pet limit with max weight of 40 lbs full grown, BREED RESTRICTIONS APPLY! $350.00 non-refundable pet fee.

