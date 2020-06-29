All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1823 W 23RD ST
1823 W 23RD ST

1823 West 23rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1823 West 23rd Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Moncrief Park

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
S RE INVESTMENTS - Property Id: 169028

YES!!! FIRST MONTH FREE!!! when you apply and qualify!!!
This home has been totally renovated. Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn. You only pay security deposit $800.00. PETS ARE WELCOME $150 NON REFUNDABLE PLUS $25 MONTHLY PER PET (2 MAX)
CALL TODAY (954)945-0566.
WE DO NOT ACCEPT VOUCHERS OR SECTION 8
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/169028
Property Id 169028

(RLNE5386089)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1823 W 23RD ST have any available units?
1823 W 23RD ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1823 W 23RD ST have?
Some of 1823 W 23RD ST's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1823 W 23RD ST currently offering any rent specials?
1823 W 23RD ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1823 W 23RD ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1823 W 23RD ST is pet friendly.
Does 1823 W 23RD ST offer parking?
No, 1823 W 23RD ST does not offer parking.
Does 1823 W 23RD ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1823 W 23RD ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1823 W 23RD ST have a pool?
No, 1823 W 23RD ST does not have a pool.
Does 1823 W 23RD ST have accessible units?
No, 1823 W 23RD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1823 W 23RD ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1823 W 23RD ST does not have units with dishwashers.

