1822 Bard Drive

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1364922



A coveted rental home in Jacksonville! Your next home includes:



-3 Bedrooms plus Bonus Room

-1 Bathroom

- Huge back yard

-Cats and Dogs Allowed



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.



Non smoking house.

|Amenities: Dogs ok,Cats ok

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.