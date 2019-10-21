1822 Bard Drive

Amenities
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1364922
A coveted rental home in Jacksonville! Your next home includes:
-3 Bedrooms plus Bonus Room
-1 Bathroom
- Huge back yard
-Cats and Dogs Allowed
Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.
Non smoking house.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.