All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1819 W 25th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1819 W 25th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1819 W 25th St

1819 25th St W · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Moncrief Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1819 25th St W, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Moncrief Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9b009630d7 ----
Cute 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom available! This house is waiting for you to call it a home! Section 8 is accepted as well. Pet-friendly with breed approval and non-refundable deposit. Apply online today! Section 8 accepted. ***50% off the 1st months rent with approval and full deposit paid by 01/31!***

BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com
Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1819 W 25th St have any available units?
1819 W 25th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1819 W 25th St currently offering any rent specials?
1819 W 25th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1819 W 25th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1819 W 25th St is pet friendly.
Does 1819 W 25th St offer parking?
No, 1819 W 25th St does not offer parking.
Does 1819 W 25th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1819 W 25th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1819 W 25th St have a pool?
No, 1819 W 25th St does not have a pool.
Does 1819 W 25th St have accessible units?
No, 1819 W 25th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1819 W 25th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1819 W 25th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1819 W 25th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1819 W 25th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia