Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:20 PM

1817 FOREST CREEK DR

1817 Forest Creek Drive · (904) 453-7113
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1817 Forest Creek Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2103 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
** COMING SOON 7/1 ** Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home for rent in Kernan Forest! This home boasts 2,103 sq ft of living space. Nestled at the end of a cul de sac. New granite counter tops in the kitchen, 42 inch cabinets, upgraded Garden Master Bath, Formal Living and Dining Rooms, Upgraded Lighting and more! Custom back deck overlooking the nature preserve, great for entertaining! This property will be available soon. Don't miss out! Renter's Insurance Required. Resident Benefit Package: $19.50/mo. No pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1817 FOREST CREEK DR have any available units?
1817 FOREST CREEK DR has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1817 FOREST CREEK DR have?
Some of 1817 FOREST CREEK DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1817 FOREST CREEK DR currently offering any rent specials?
1817 FOREST CREEK DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1817 FOREST CREEK DR pet-friendly?
No, 1817 FOREST CREEK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1817 FOREST CREEK DR offer parking?
Yes, 1817 FOREST CREEK DR does offer parking.
Does 1817 FOREST CREEK DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1817 FOREST CREEK DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1817 FOREST CREEK DR have a pool?
No, 1817 FOREST CREEK DR does not have a pool.
Does 1817 FOREST CREEK DR have accessible units?
No, 1817 FOREST CREEK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1817 FOREST CREEK DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1817 FOREST CREEK DR has units with dishwashers.
