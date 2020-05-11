1817 FOREST CREEK DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

** COMING SOON 7/1 ** Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home for rent in Kernan Forest! This home boasts 2,103 sq ft of living space. Nestled at the end of a cul de sac. New granite counter tops in the kitchen, 42 inch cabinets, upgraded Garden Master Bath, Formal Living and Dining Rooms, Upgraded Lighting and more! Custom back deck overlooking the nature preserve, great for entertaining! This property will be available soon. Don't miss out! Renter's Insurance Required. Resident Benefit Package: $19.50/mo. No pets