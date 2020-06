Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated media room ice maker

Unit Amenities hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry media room

Beautifully and completely remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath first floor apartment located directly across from Marco Lake! Newly finished wood floors, brand new kitchen and new bath with stand up shower. First floor unit with two porches. One porch has an unobstructed view of tranquil Marco Lake. On-site laundry. Stroll to vibrant shops, restaurants and theaters. Life is good in San Marco. (This unit is owner managed) NO PETS.