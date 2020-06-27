1802 PROVIDENCE HOLLOW LN

Amenities

MANDARIN HOUSE FOR RENT. From 5Points - I95 south, exit 350B, right onto San Marco Blvd, slight right onto Hendricks Ave, continue onto San Jose Blvd, right onto Westberry Rd, right onto Providence Hollow Lane to property on right. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room with fireplace, dining room, eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances (R/R/DW/MW), separate family room, master suite with large walk in closet, master bathroom has double vanity, garden tub and walk in shower, laundry room with washer/dryer hkup, wood and carpet floors, 2 car garage, open patio, CHA, will consider pet with NRPF, 2350 sq. ft. no smoking, $2,100 sec. deposit [AVlb lr pm] Available now.