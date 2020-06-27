All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1802 PROVIDENCE HOLLOW LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1802 PROVIDENCE HOLLOW LN
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:24 AM

1802 PROVIDENCE HOLLOW LN

1802 Providence Hollow Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Mandarin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1802 Providence Hollow Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32223
Mandarin

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
MANDARIN HOUSE FOR RENT. From 5Points - I95 south, exit 350B, right onto San Marco Blvd, slight right onto Hendricks Ave, continue onto San Jose Blvd, right onto Westberry Rd, right onto Providence Hollow Lane to property on right. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room with fireplace, dining room, eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances (R/R/DW/MW), separate family room, master suite with large walk in closet, master bathroom has double vanity, garden tub and walk in shower, laundry room with washer/dryer hkup, wood and carpet floors, 2 car garage, open patio, CHA, will consider pet with NRPF, 2350 sq. ft. no smoking, $2,100 sec. deposit [AVlb lr pm] Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1802 PROVIDENCE HOLLOW LN have any available units?
1802 PROVIDENCE HOLLOW LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1802 PROVIDENCE HOLLOW LN have?
Some of 1802 PROVIDENCE HOLLOW LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1802 PROVIDENCE HOLLOW LN currently offering any rent specials?
1802 PROVIDENCE HOLLOW LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1802 PROVIDENCE HOLLOW LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 1802 PROVIDENCE HOLLOW LN is pet friendly.
Does 1802 PROVIDENCE HOLLOW LN offer parking?
Yes, 1802 PROVIDENCE HOLLOW LN offers parking.
Does 1802 PROVIDENCE HOLLOW LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1802 PROVIDENCE HOLLOW LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1802 PROVIDENCE HOLLOW LN have a pool?
No, 1802 PROVIDENCE HOLLOW LN does not have a pool.
Does 1802 PROVIDENCE HOLLOW LN have accessible units?
No, 1802 PROVIDENCE HOLLOW LN does not have accessible units.
Does 1802 PROVIDENCE HOLLOW LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1802 PROVIDENCE HOLLOW LN has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Find a Sublet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Beach Villas
11555 Beach Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsJacksonville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Pet Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia