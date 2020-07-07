All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:10 AM

1711 Talbot Avenue

1711 Talbot Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1711 Talbot Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Avondale

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charm & character abound in this AVONDALE home. Well cared for Two Story home boasts hardwood floors throughout, an entry foyer with half bath, living room, dining room, office/ bonus room, kitchen with eating space/ food prep counter, large pantry and a laundry room downstairs. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms including a huge master bedroom and beautiful master bath with a large walk in closet. Relax under a soothing tree canopy on the brick patio out back ! Detached 2-car garage, gated driveway and much more. Non aggressive pets will be considered for this home that is available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1711 Talbot Avenue have any available units?
1711 Talbot Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1711 Talbot Avenue have?
Some of 1711 Talbot Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1711 Talbot Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1711 Talbot Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1711 Talbot Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1711 Talbot Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1711 Talbot Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1711 Talbot Avenue offers parking.
Does 1711 Talbot Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1711 Talbot Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1711 Talbot Avenue have a pool?
No, 1711 Talbot Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1711 Talbot Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1711 Talbot Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1711 Talbot Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1711 Talbot Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

