1711 Talbot Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Charm & character abound in this AVONDALE home. Well cared for Two Story home boasts hardwood floors throughout, an entry foyer with half bath, living room, dining room, office/ bonus room, kitchen with eating space/ food prep counter, large pantry and a laundry room downstairs. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms including a huge master bedroom and beautiful master bath with a large walk in closet. Relax under a soothing tree canopy on the brick patio out back ! Detached 2-car garage, gated driveway and much more. Non aggressive pets will be considered for this home that is available immediately.