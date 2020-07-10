1609 LANDAU RD

Amenities

This 3 bedrooms/2.5 bath beautiful townhouse is spacious and has a open floor plan with bright natural light throughout. It is centrally located to everything Jacksonville to offer: 10 minutes to downtown and 15 minutes to the beach, next to Walmart, 5 minutes to other shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. It provides side-by-side refrigerator, stove/oven, over the range microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal. Recessed lighting and tons of storage. Laundry room is upstairs. Community has gym, pool, playground and plenty of parking.