Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:52 PM

1609 LANDAU RD

1609 Landau Road · No Longer Available
Location

1609 Landau Road, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Regency

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
This 3 bedrooms/2.5 bath beautiful townhouse is spacious and has a open floor plan with bright natural light throughout. It is centrally located to everything Jacksonville to offer: 10 minutes to downtown and 15 minutes to the beach, next to Walmart, 5 minutes to other shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. It provides side-by-side refrigerator, stove/oven, over the range microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal. Recessed lighting and tons of storage. Laundry room is upstairs. Community has gym, pool, playground and plenty of parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

