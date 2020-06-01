All apartments in Jacksonville
16038 Tisons Bluff
Last updated December 2 2019 at 12:55 PM

16038 Tisons Bluff

16038 Tisons Bluff Road · No Longer Available
Location

16038 Tisons Bluff Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Pecan Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
MOVE IN READY 4 BEDROOM HOME! - Come home to a 4 bed / 2.5 bath spacious floor plan in Yellow Bluff Landing! This home features impressive architectural shingles, stucco and ledge-stone front, rear covered patio, double step tray ceiling at master bedroom, pendant lights, finished 2-car garage, tile floors, and stainless steel appliances. Small pets welcomed. Enjoy luxurious living at an affordable price with exclusive amenities featuring a resort-style pool, kids splash park with slides & fountains, fitness center, lighted tennis courts, basketball courts, soccer field, sand volleyball court, clubhouse with kitchen, expansive covered porch and fireplace. MOVE IN DATE IS 10/4/19

(RLNE4357874)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16038 Tisons Bluff have any available units?
16038 Tisons Bluff doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 16038 Tisons Bluff have?
Some of 16038 Tisons Bluff's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16038 Tisons Bluff currently offering any rent specials?
16038 Tisons Bluff is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16038 Tisons Bluff pet-friendly?
Yes, 16038 Tisons Bluff is pet friendly.
Does 16038 Tisons Bluff offer parking?
Yes, 16038 Tisons Bluff offers parking.
Does 16038 Tisons Bluff have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16038 Tisons Bluff does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16038 Tisons Bluff have a pool?
Yes, 16038 Tisons Bluff has a pool.
Does 16038 Tisons Bluff have accessible units?
No, 16038 Tisons Bluff does not have accessible units.
Does 16038 Tisons Bluff have units with dishwashers?
No, 16038 Tisons Bluff does not have units with dishwashers.
