Jacksonville, FL
15620 TISONS BLUFF RD
Last updated March 9 2020 at 6:29 PM

15620 TISONS BLUFF RD

15620 Tisons Bluff Road · No Longer Available
Location

15620 Tisons Bluff Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Pecan Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
media room
tennis court
5 bedroom 3.5 bath located in Yellow Bluff Hideaway. Large kitchen with island and stainless appliances. HUGE Master bedroom w/ walk- in closet. Bath has separate shower and garden tub. Fenced yard with shed in a large backyard. Corner lot. No Pets. House has a well for lawn, so no lawn water bills! Close to airport. Great amenities including an adult and kiddie pool, tennis court, soccer field and basketball.court. Only five minutes away from River City Marketplace with lots of dining and a movie theater. Rent includes lawn service. Minimum credit score required 620 (average of all applicants).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15620 TISONS BLUFF RD have any available units?
15620 TISONS BLUFF RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 15620 TISONS BLUFF RD have?
Some of 15620 TISONS BLUFF RD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15620 TISONS BLUFF RD currently offering any rent specials?
15620 TISONS BLUFF RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15620 TISONS BLUFF RD pet-friendly?
No, 15620 TISONS BLUFF RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 15620 TISONS BLUFF RD offer parking?
No, 15620 TISONS BLUFF RD does not offer parking.
Does 15620 TISONS BLUFF RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15620 TISONS BLUFF RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15620 TISONS BLUFF RD have a pool?
Yes, 15620 TISONS BLUFF RD has a pool.
Does 15620 TISONS BLUFF RD have accessible units?
No, 15620 TISONS BLUFF RD does not have accessible units.
Does 15620 TISONS BLUFF RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15620 TISONS BLUFF RD has units with dishwashers.
