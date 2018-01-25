15620 TISONS BLUFF RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court pool media room tennis court

5 bedroom 3.5 bath located in Yellow Bluff Hideaway. Large kitchen with island and stainless appliances. HUGE Master bedroom w/ walk- in closet. Bath has separate shower and garden tub. Fenced yard with shed in a large backyard. Corner lot. No Pets. House has a well for lawn, so no lawn water bills! Close to airport. Great amenities including an adult and kiddie pool, tennis court, soccer field and basketball.court. Only five minutes away from River City Marketplace with lots of dining and a movie theater. Rent includes lawn service. Minimum credit score required 620 (average of all applicants).