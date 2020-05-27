15599 Moss Hollow Drive

Amenities

Come and be the first Tenant in this BRAND NEW HOME!!!!! Huge 4BR 2BA with over 2000SqFt of living space!!! Gated community in a very quiet part of town. Open concept kitchen, dining, and living room. Massive master bedroom with a beautiful master bath. 3 other rooms that are very good sized and located on the opposite side of the house. This assures that mom and dad have their own space in the home. Microwave and dishwasher currently installed. Owner will provide Refrigerator and Stove. Huge office space, laundry room, 2 car garage, beautiful vinyl plank flooring, electric fireplace, and much more!! Pets considered with non refundable deposit.



REQUIREMENTS: 7 YEARS NO FELONIES OR EVICTIONS. INCOME MUST BE ATLEAST 2.5 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT.



Seasoned Landlord Tour Property: This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm.