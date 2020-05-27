All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated February 18 2020 at 5:37 AM

15599 Moss Hollow Drive

15599 Moss Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15599 Moss Hollow Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Pecan Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Come and be the first Tenant in this BRAND NEW HOME!!!!! Huge 4BR 2BA with over 2000SqFt of living space!!! Gated community in a very quiet part of town. Open concept kitchen, dining, and living room. Massive master bedroom with a beautiful master bath. 3 other rooms that are very good sized and located on the opposite side of the house. This assures that mom and dad have their own space in the home. Microwave and dishwasher currently installed. Owner will provide Refrigerator and Stove. Huge office space, laundry room, 2 car garage, beautiful vinyl plank flooring, electric fireplace, and much more!! Pets considered with non refundable deposit.

REQUIREMENTS: 7 YEARS NO FELONIES OR EVICTIONS. INCOME MUST BE ATLEAST 2.5 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT.

Call (904) 337-4896 for instant showings

Seasoned Landlord Tour Property: This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit. Please be aware of scams. Do not send money to anyone who is not Locklear Realty & Property Management. Our showings system works through our own portal and is secure.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15599 Moss Hollow Drive have any available units?
15599 Moss Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 15599 Moss Hollow Drive have?
Some of 15599 Moss Hollow Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15599 Moss Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15599 Moss Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15599 Moss Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15599 Moss Hollow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15599 Moss Hollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15599 Moss Hollow Drive offers parking.
Does 15599 Moss Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15599 Moss Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15599 Moss Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 15599 Moss Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15599 Moss Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 15599 Moss Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15599 Moss Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15599 Moss Hollow Drive has units with dishwashers.

