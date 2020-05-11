1523 BISCAYNE BAY DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

This lovely 2-story townhome in a beautiful setting in the Biscayne Bay Community features 2 bed/ 2.5 bath PLUS a LOFT! This home offers black appliances, dark cherry wood cabinets, a breakfast bar and an open floorplan for you to enjoy cooking and entertaining at the same time. Upstairs loft is perfect for an oversized office. Spacious master bedroom with a walk-in closet and a shower/tub combo, 1-car attached garage, and an open patio that sits on a serene pond. Washer and dryer and HOA landscaping INCLUDED in the price! CALL FOR A PRIVATE TOUR TODAY!!! Move in date is JULY 1st