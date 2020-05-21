1518 West 28th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning range oven

Absolutely beautiful 4BR 1BA!!! Living room, den, 4 great sized rooms, and a very spacious and well designed kitchen. Separate laundry room. Large fully fenced backyard. Very quiet street. Tons of great neighbors who take care of their homes and yards. Pets Considered upon approval.



REQUIREMENTS: 7 YEARS NO FELONIES OR EVICTIONS. INCOME MUST BE ATLEAST 2.5 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT.



Call (904) 337-4896 for instant showings



Seasoned Landlord Tour Property: This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit. Please be aware of scams. Do not send money to anyone who is not Locklear Realty & Property Management. Our showings system works through our own portal and is secure.