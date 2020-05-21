All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1518 West 28th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1518 West 28th Street
Last updated November 26 2019 at 5:56 AM

1518 West 28th Street

1518 West 28th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Moncrief Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1518 West 28th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Moncrief Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Absolutely beautiful 4BR 1BA!!! Living room, den, 4 great sized rooms, and a very spacious and well designed kitchen. Separate laundry room. Large fully fenced backyard. Very quiet street. Tons of great neighbors who take care of their homes and yards. Pets Considered upon approval.

REQUIREMENTS: 7 YEARS NO FELONIES OR EVICTIONS. INCOME MUST BE ATLEAST 2.5 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT.

Call (904) 337-4896 for instant showings

Seasoned Landlord Tour Property: This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit. Please be aware of scams. Do not send money to anyone who is not Locklear Realty & Property Management. Our showings system works through our own portal and is secure.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1518 West 28th Street have any available units?
1518 West 28th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1518 West 28th Street have?
Some of 1518 West 28th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1518 West 28th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1518 West 28th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1518 West 28th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1518 West 28th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1518 West 28th Street offer parking?
No, 1518 West 28th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1518 West 28th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1518 West 28th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1518 West 28th Street have a pool?
No, 1518 West 28th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1518 West 28th Street have accessible units?
No, 1518 West 28th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1518 West 28th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1518 West 28th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Move Cross Country
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Spyglass
8540 Homeplace Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia