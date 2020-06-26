Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit

1487 CHALLEN AVE Available 03/14/20 Avondale Bungalow 2 BR near The Shoppes of Avondale - This charming historic bungalow is nestled close to parks, & The Shoppes of Avondale. Completely renovated with solid surface counters, tankless water heater, plumbing, electrical, wood floors and designer lighting. Nice front porch for sitting, with fire pit off the back deck surrounded by a custom privacy fence. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. This affordable cottage is in the heart of prestigious Avondale, Welcome Home



(RLNE5598305)