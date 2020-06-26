All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:12 PM

1487 CHALLEN AVE

1487 Challen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1487 Challen Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Avondale

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
1487 CHALLEN AVE Available 03/14/20 Avondale Bungalow 2 BR near The Shoppes of Avondale - This charming historic bungalow is nestled close to parks, & The Shoppes of Avondale. Completely renovated with solid surface counters, tankless water heater, plumbing, electrical, wood floors and designer lighting. Nice front porch for sitting, with fire pit off the back deck surrounded by a custom privacy fence. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. This affordable cottage is in the heart of prestigious Avondale, Welcome Home

(RLNE5598305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1487 CHALLEN AVE have any available units?
1487 CHALLEN AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1487 CHALLEN AVE have?
Some of 1487 CHALLEN AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1487 CHALLEN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1487 CHALLEN AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1487 CHALLEN AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1487 CHALLEN AVE is pet friendly.
Does 1487 CHALLEN AVE offer parking?
No, 1487 CHALLEN AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1487 CHALLEN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1487 CHALLEN AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1487 CHALLEN AVE have a pool?
No, 1487 CHALLEN AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1487 CHALLEN AVE have accessible units?
No, 1487 CHALLEN AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1487 CHALLEN AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1487 CHALLEN AVE does not have units with dishwashers.

