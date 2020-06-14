1443 AVONDALE AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home located in the historic Avondale North area. Original wood floors in the foyer, Dining Room, Living Room and ''Study/TV'' room. The kitchen was updated with all new luxury appliances, including a gas stove, warm granite counter tops, huge sink and white cabinets which close automatically! There are (2) decorative fireplaces with spacious mantles perfect for decorating each holiday! (3) bedrooms are located upstairs in the main home with (2) bathrooms. One full bathroom is located downstairs outside. The 4th bedroom and bath are located above the garage with a new AC/Heater combo unit. There are (2) new AC units for the main house, one for each floor and a new Water Softener. Florida room has a wall of glass. Intimate backyard. Lawn care is included.