Last updated June 1 2020 at 6:55 PM

1443 AVONDALE AVE

1443 Avondale Avenue · (904) 278-7779
Location

1443 Avondale Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Avondale

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2595 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home located in the historic Avondale North area. Original wood floors in the foyer, Dining Room, Living Room and ''Study/TV'' room. The kitchen was updated with all new luxury appliances, including a gas stove, warm granite counter tops, huge sink and white cabinets which close automatically! There are (2) decorative fireplaces with spacious mantles perfect for decorating each holiday! (3) bedrooms are located upstairs in the main home with (2) bathrooms. One full bathroom is located downstairs outside. The 4th bedroom and bath are located above the garage with a new AC/Heater combo unit. There are (2) new AC units for the main house, one for each floor and a new Water Softener. Florida room has a wall of glass. Intimate backyard. Lawn care is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1443 AVONDALE AVE have any available units?
1443 AVONDALE AVE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1443 AVONDALE AVE have?
Some of 1443 AVONDALE AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1443 AVONDALE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1443 AVONDALE AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1443 AVONDALE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1443 AVONDALE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1443 AVONDALE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1443 AVONDALE AVE does offer parking.
Does 1443 AVONDALE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1443 AVONDALE AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1443 AVONDALE AVE have a pool?
No, 1443 AVONDALE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1443 AVONDALE AVE have accessible units?
No, 1443 AVONDALE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1443 AVONDALE AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1443 AVONDALE AVE has units with dishwashers.
